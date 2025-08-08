Booker T Says This WWE Champ Is 'Knocking It Out Of The Park' Right Now

Booker T has lavished praise on WWE Women's World Champion Naomi, noting that she is currently doing her best work.

Naomi has transformed her career over the last few months after turning heel, and with it has come her first world title reign in years. Booker T, who has been critical of Naomi in the past, has given her due credit following her win at SummerSlam.

"Naomi is doing her best damn work right now. No-nonsense. She's going out there and she's just knocking it out of the park. I mean, her timing is great," said Booker T on "Hall of Fame." "This is the Naomi that I've been talking about for years. This one right here. I always said Naomi was the best athlete in the women's locker room. I said, 'But it's something that I need her to work on that's going to really take her to the next level.' Maybe it was her leaving the WWE and going to TNA and having that run. But what I was talking about was her storytelling, her being able to go out there and really be able to like have that reverb from, you know, being able to bounce it off and let the crowd not just see it, but being able to feel it when something happens in the ring. And when I watch this match, Naomi's timing is unbelievable right now. She gets it."

While seemingly referring to his past criticisms of Naomi, the Hall of Famer stated that he has always wanted her to succeed and is pleased to see her thrive.

"I always wanted the best for Naomi. And right now, she's shining, living her good life, brother," he concluded.

Naomi successfully defended her title on night 2 of SummerSlam, getting the better of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.