CM Punk Says This 'Refreshing' WWE Opponent 'Transcends Decades'

Since joining WWE's main roster in 2022, GUNTHER has been praised by several wrestling legends and stars in the business, who often claim that his in-ring ability and dedication to his character puts him in a separate league above his competitors. GUNTHER has reached such a level of recognition that many consider him to be the best wrestler in the industry today, including CM Punk, who recently touched on the uniqueness of "The Ring General."

Although they were bitter enemies heading into WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, Punk credited GUNTHER for being one of the more authentic performers on the roster, and feels he would find success during any era of the business.

"He's on fire. Like this dude is the best wrestler in the world," Punk told "ESPN." "Everything about him is a throwback. I think he's refreshing. I think he's real ... he's a guy who represents the current business and you could take him and you could drop him into a territory in the 60s and he would thrive. You could put him in Madison Square Garden in the 70s across from Bruno [Sammartino] or whatever and he would thrive. So he transcends decades to me."

Punk would dethrone GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam night one, but his reign was unfortunately cut short by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the title after faking an injury throughout the last month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.