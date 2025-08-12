Why TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth Doesn't Think WWE Unreal Will Impact The Business

For many who have watched "WWE: Unreal" on Netflix, this docuseries may identify to the same feeling in "The Wizard of Oz" when Dorothy pulls back the curtain and reveals who's behind the image of the great and powerful Oz. While many find it intriguing and some jarring, it's the way of the pro wrestling industry now. Of course, the unveiling of secrets and surprises is what makes most children and adults follow along to wrestling programming every week, but sometimes that excitement is hard to hold on to when spoilers have already been leaked via social media and other platforms. For the former TNA World and Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth, he finds "WWE: Unreal" as an opportunity for fans to experience the artistry behind their favorite moments in this business, and how much effort and years of planning it takes to execute those moments that forever stay with us.

"I didn't grow up in the business like [Paul] Heyman did...He was in that world where, yes, if you were in a bar fight and you lost, sometimes you got kicked out of the territory...'Cause you were protecting this real thing at the time," the TNA star said on "Busted Open." "Even some rules from [Jim] Cornette that we used to get, like, 'Why are you wearing somebody else's merchandise shirt?' 'Oh, it's my friend.' 'Well, you know what, you should be promoting yourself...' there's so many things from the old days that are not okay, but every generation has to learn...to deal with it...Since everybody for the most part that aren't children know that it's real, and know that it's a TV show, why not let them see all the hard work that we put into it other than the punches and kicks?"

"WWE: Unreal," which premiered on July 29, has been featured in the top-10 most watched shows on Netflix as of August 6. Although Chief Content Officer and Hall of Famer Triple H did not reveal all the tricks of the trade that happen within the squared circle in this series, his goal when putting this together was for fans to gain an increased appreciation in what those in the industry (on-camera and off) do to put these marvelous spectacles together.

