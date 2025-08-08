Bully Ray: Working With Alexa Bliss In WWE May Be Best Thing Ever For Charlotte Flair

In a matter of months, Charlotte Flair, a once ice cold character, has managed to warm up the WWE Universe by showing a different, more endearing side of herself on WWE programming. According to Flair, much of this new side can be credited to her ally of convenience Alexa Bliss, with whom she now holds Women's Tag Team Championships.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed himself as a big fan of the Bliss-Flair partnership, as well as the softer side of Flair that has blossomed from it. To keep the latter intact, though, Ray stresses the importance of distancing Flair from singles championship gold for a long while.

"I think this is the best thing maybe ever to happen to Charlotte in her career," Ray said. "We are now looking at Charlotte in a completely different light. She's vulnerable. She's becoming likable through her vulnerability. She's paired up, she's sharing the spotlight with a character and a woman that the universe loves. It's time to keep Charlotte Flair away from the championship for a while. And when will the time be right for Charlotte to be back in the Championship picture? When the fans start clamoring for Charlotte. When you find a woman that is so unstoppable that nobody can overcome that you got to pick up the bat phone and call Charlotte Flair."

To further her likeability and relatability, Ray recently suggested that Flair make some changes to her physical presentation, such as ditching her extravagant attire for ones that are more relaxed. "Even dressing down in a certain way, I think will help Charlotte," he added. "I'm a big fan of Charlotte Flair personally and professionally, and I'm enjoying this run from her."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.