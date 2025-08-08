Bully Ray Lays Out Changes He'd Like To See From WWE's Charlotte Flair

"Imagine a vignette of Charlotte Flair maybe at home ... you see Charlotte go into her closet, she pulls out one robe and she folds the robe up nicely, and she puts it in the crate," Ray said. "Then she goes in, she gets another robe, she folds it up nicely, she puts it in the crate. Then you see her take her Divas Championship, she puts it in the crate, then you see her take one of her world championships and you see her put it in the crate. You see Charlotte take everything that is synonymous with Charlotte Flair and put it in this crate, not because she's throwing it away. She's putting it on pause. She's putting it on hold. She's putting it in storage. You're putting it away for safekeeping because you know one day you're going to get back to it, but for now, I'm putting this version of myself to sleep."

On the heels of her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory alongside Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, Flair appeared on "WWE Raw" dressed in a oversized, shiny, silver robe. As co-host Dave LaGreca pointed out, she also made reference to the mass number of championships she's held in her in-ring career. Combined, LaGreca and Ray were both then slightly put off by Flair's outing.

To maintain the overall positive reactions from viewers, Ray again implored Flair to "stop being the Charlotte Flair that we know," and instead further explore the different side of herself that she previously discussed. Whether or not Flair does that by physically putting away the more familiar elements of her character has yet to be seen. Nevertheless, she and Bliss now reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez now in their rearview mirror.

