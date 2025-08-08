WWE's Roman Reigns Names Newly-Returned Brock Lesnar As Favorite Opponent Of All Time

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has faced many stars throughout his wildly successful career, but he's named one controversial, recently-returned figure as his favorite opponent of all time. When answering rapid-fire questions on ESPN's TikTok, Reigns named Brock Lesnar as his favorite WWE opponent.

"My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him," Reigns told the outlet.

Reigns and Lesnar have faced off quite a few times throughout Reigns' career. Their first match took place at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, though the bout is more famous for Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The pair have also fought in a steel cage match, matches for the Universal Championship, and also at WrestleMania 38, where Reigns defeated Lesner to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The men most recently clashed at SummerSlam 2022 in a brutal Last Man Standing match where Lesnar broke out a tractor to lift the entire ring, dumping Reigns out the other side. Lesnar would go on to have a handful of other matches before taking a hiatus that would seemingly be extended after he was alluded to, then officially named, in former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit accusing former WWE chairman Vince McMahon of sex trafficking. Lesnar is named 40 times in Grant's amended complaint, and McMahon allegedly offered Grant to Lesnar for sex in exchange for him re-signing with WWE. Lesnar is not a defendant in the civil suit and has not be criminally charged.

Lesnar was assumed to be persona non grata, and he was even removed from WWE 2K24. However, Lesnar made his return to WWE following a two-year absence at SummerSlam when he came out to F5 John Cena, seemingly setting himself up at Cena's next opponent on his retirement tour.