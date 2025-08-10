WWE NXT Star Adriana Rizzo Out With Injury

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark is currently on the sidelines following injuries to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. As revealed on Instagram, a "WWE NXT" star is now set to join her with a similar ones.

"Here we go again... torn ACL and meniscus," wrote Adriana Rizzo alongside photos of herself in a knee brace. "A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I've had a string of bad luck with injuries — I tore my Achilles in 2023, partially tore my ACL four months later, and have been working on it ever since. After a year and a half, it finally gave out on me. I'm ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career."

Rizzo last wrestled Karmen Petrovic and Cora Jade, respectively, in a pair of singles matches as a part of the WWE World festivities during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Prior to that, WWE fans saw her in a mixed tag match, televised on "NXT," alongside her then-D'Angelo Family cohorts Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino on March 18.

Rizzo, a former collegiate track and field star, signed to WWE on the heels of her tryout during SummerSlam 2022 weekend. Since then, she's overcome an Achilles injury, continued her in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center, and become a semi-regular fixture on the "NXT" brand.

As an "NXT" roster member, Rizzo joined The D'Angelo Family in late 2023. With her support, The D'Angelo Family captured the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions, with Tony D'Angelo also finding singles success with the NXT North American Championship. In the early months of 2025, however, the group began showing signs of fracture, which were later confirmed by Lorenzo's turn on D'Angelo at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.