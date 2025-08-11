Bully Ray Wants To See This WWE Star Join Seth Rollins' Vision Faction

The Seth Rollins-led Vision faction has run roughshod on "WWE Raw" the last few weeks, and Bully Ray has named a possible addition to the group to cause more chaos.

Ray, on "Busted Open," was discussing the Becky Lynch-Nikki Bella feud, where he added how Lynch could be a great fit in the Rollins group. Co-host Dave LaGreca asserted how Lynch and Rollins have mentioned each other in promos on WWE television in recent weeks, which led Ray to point out how "The Man" would be a great addition to the group.

"I love the idea of Becky and Seth as the bully power couple of the company. I'd love to see Becky peppered in with the new Dangerous Alliance. I wouldn't mind seeing Becky out there. Send Becky out there with them one time. She's just out there. Never acknowledge it. Never say a word about it. Just have her standing next to her husband, but never acknowledge it. Let people be like, 'What the f**k is going on. What is she doing out there?' Let them speculate until they pass out from speculation," said Ray. "People will be going ballistic trying to figure it out."

Ray believes that the trick is not to explain why Lynch is part of the group, despite the obvious husband-wife connection.

"And then people will be like, 'Oh my god, is Becky gonna be with this alliance now?' You don't answer these questions. You never answer the question, and one day when they ask her, 'Becky, what were you doing out there on that Monday night raw with Heyman and Seth and the other guys?' She goes, 'I was with my husband.'"

Rollins' group, which includes Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, has taken out the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight in recent weeks, while Lynch has amped up her heel persona with a personal promo against Bella.