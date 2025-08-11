Bully Ray: WWE Producer Abyss Detailing Steel Cage Match Was Like A Slap In The Face

Generally speaking, when someone refers to something as a slap in the face, it usually doesn't mean anything good. But that's not always the case when it comes to Bully Ray. The two-time Hall of Famer has always had a unique way of expressing himself, and that was the case again recently when he used the phrase "slapped in the face" not in a negative way, but in a positive way.

On last Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully described this positive moment as occurring right before SummerSlam Night Two. He found himself backstage talking wrestling with old ECW boss Paul Heyman when the two decided to call former TNA star turned WWE producer Abyss in for the conversation. And how Abyss detailed a match he was producing left Bully very pleased, prompting him to use "slapped in the face" in a different manner.

"Abyss walks into the room, and he looks at Paul and goes 'Paul, I'm very excited for you to see the steel cage match tonight, because of the drama we are going to build,'" Bully said. "And it was like I got slapped in the face Dave. And I was like 'Wow.' I'm like...to hear that, for me, was amazing, because we're so used to hearing about moves. I'm used to hearing wrestlers talking about moves, or the wrestling business talking about moves.

"Here's Abyss, Chris Park...and the first words out of his mouth was he was excited for one of the masters, in Paul Heyman, to see and hear the drama that he believes Solo and Jacob were going to create. Not moves, not about the moonsault, not about anything else other than the drama that they were going to create. The emotion that they were going to create. And I just loved hearing that, because when you create drama, you don't need any moves."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription