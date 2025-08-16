Nobody Wanted This John Cena Appearance

It goes without saying that no top star in wrestling history is like any others, and John Cena is certainly no exception. The thing is, he's not just different from other top wrestling stars, he's vastly different for one reason; during his peak, he was never universally accepted by the audience. Sure, Cena sold tickets and merchandise and proved to be a strong ace for WWE during the 2000s and early 2010s, but unlike Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin before him, or figures like El Santo, Antonio Inoki, or Shohei "Giant" Baba in Mexico and Japan, he was never fully beloved. In fact, most of the time Cena found himself hated by the audience, receiving vitriol in a way no other top star ever had, an ironic twist given fans largely refused to boo him during his recent ill-fated heel turn.

For most fans, no moment best encapsulated the fans unwillingness to fully embrace Cena than the legendary Money in the Bank 2011 event, where Cena lost the WWE Championship to CM Punk. It was one of the most electrifying scenes in WWE history, as the Chicago crowd fully lent their support behind hometown hero Punk, while Cena was booed even worse than he usually was. But while the match, and the lead up to it which saw fans rally behind the villain Punk instead of Cena, painted the picture that Cena was a polarizing ace, it also wasn't entirely fair. After all, Punk was from Chicago; even without factors such as the "Pipebomb promo" and the storyline revolving around Punk leaving WWE, it was likely Cena was going to get a hostile reaction anyway. As such, an argument could be made that MITB wasn't the nadir of Cena hatred, with that honor instead going to a 2006 event where no one wanted Cena anywhere near the building.