Wrestlers Who Were Mercilessly Booed

Professional wrestling fans are entitled to their opinions. After all, without fans, the business itself would likely cease to exist. People around the world pay their hard-earned money to attend shows to cheer their favorite heroes, boo their least favorite villains, and leave knowing that they got their money's worth. However, the wrestling business is not that simple.

At various points in time, more specifically since the creation of the internet, fans have become more vocal about what they can tolerate and who they want to see perform. A talent who has been withering away on the undercard despite being technically gifted can often get a huge groundswell of support from the audience, to the point where wrestlers who have done nothing to offend anyone will receive heavy backlash because they aren't the person they want. On other occasions, a company will handpick someone to be the next top star, which has often resulted in the fans turning on that star because they either don't want to see them, are getting pushed too much, or aren't as good as someone else who hasn't been given the same chances.

With that in mind, it's time to take a trip around the world of wrestling and see examples of some of the industry's biggest stars getting booed out of buildings. Whether that was because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, they insulted the fans to the point of causing a riot, or simply because the fans told the company in unison, "We don't want this person, we want that person."