WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/8/2025

Following a very eventful SummerSlam weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, WWE's blue brand was back on the USA Network on August 8 as "WWE SmackDown" looked to take its first steps in building excitement for Clash in Paris on August 31. The new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn returned to his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada to beat Solo Sikoa, and Chelsea Green was left with cake on her face after her loss to Charlotte Flair.

WWE were likely hoping for a big boost in the TV ratings given how eventful SummerSlam was, but the show only got a slight bump in viewership as the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" averaged a total of 1,557,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider. This is a 1% boost on the previous week's 1,547,000 viewers, and 1% above the trailing four week average of 1,549,000 viewers, with the show placing eighth for the entire night including network telecasts when it comes to overall viewership.

There was also a boost in the 18-49 demographic as "SmackDown" posted a 0.48 number on August 8, a 4% increase on the previous week's 0.46, and 9% above the trailing four week average of 0.44. However, this wasn't enough for "SmackDown" to clinch the top spot for the night on cable, or the rankings that includes network telecasts as that went to the NFL pre-season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns which aired on the NFL Network and posted a 0.61, forcing WWE's blue brand to settle for second place. "SmackDown" will be back on August 15 with one of the most anticipated episodes of the year as it will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the home of John Cena.