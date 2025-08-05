WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/1/2025

The go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" ahead of SummerSlam on August 1 saw a drop in viewership from the previous week, as the July 25 episode following the death of Hulk Hogan likely drew in some lapsed viewers. Fans who did tune in on Friday were treated to a surprise babyface turn by John Cena ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes, which headlined night two of "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

According to Wrestlenomics, citing data from Programming Insider, the August 1 episode of the blue brand drew in an average of 1.544 million viewers, down ten percent from the previous week's average 1.707 million viewers. Despite the drop, "SmackDown" was still number one for the night in the ever-important age 18-49 demographic across broadcast and cable.

The episode earned a 0.46 rating, down just four percent from last week's 0.48 rating. The episode was up six percent from the trailing four weeks' average viewership of 1.454 million viewers and up 15 percent over the average trailing four weeks rating of 0.40.

In addition to all the SummerSlam promos and other go-home aspects to the show, "SmackDown" also saw Women's United States Champion Giulia successfully defend her gold against Zelina Vega. AAA's Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown also made a special appearance, to the delight of the crowd, on the show to challenge Los Garza for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.