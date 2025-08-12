AEW Unified Champ Kazuchika Okada Passes WWE's Jade Cargill For All-Time Company Record

AEW's Kazuchika Okada has become the longest-reigning champion in AEW history, recently surpassing WWE star Jade Cargill's reign as AEW TBS Champion.

Okada is the current AEW Unified Champion, which comprises the Continental Championship and the International Championship. He recently surpassed Cargill's 508-day reign as TBS Champion with his run as Continental Champion, a title he has held since December 2023. Cargill was the inaugural holder of the title, which she held between January 2022 and May 2023. The third-longest reign of a title in AEW is MJF's AEW World Championship run in 2022 and 2023, which lasted 406 days.

Okada also won the International Championship in July 2025 at the All In pay-per-view, and both the International and Continental titles were unified at the show in Texas after he defeated his old rival, Kenny Omega.

Despite the titles being unified, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the Continental Championship will be defended at the Continental Classic, and the tournament will take place later this year. Okada is only the second star to hold the Continental Championship after inaugural winner Eddie Kingston. The title was also Okada's first championship win since joining AEW in 2024.

The Japanese star hasn't defended the titles since they were unified at All In, with his only match coming on the "AEW Dynamite" after All In. In fact, Okada has put the Continental Championship on the line only four times in 2025. However, he will face off against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he will defend his Unified Championship for the first time.