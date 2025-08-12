Former Blair Davenport Reveals She Was Set To Join WWE SmackDown Group Before Release

Former WWE star Blair Davenport has revealed plans that WWE had for her prior to her release, one of which was to feature alongside a popular star.

Davenport was let go by WWE in February this year, ending her four-year reign with the company. During a recent appearance on Saraya's "Rulebreakers With Saraya" podcast, Davenport said she was surprised to be let go by WWE, as she had been scheduled to be part of the Secret Hervice alongside Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. She explained that she was supposed to take on the role currently being performed by Alba Fyre.

"I'd say I was surprised, but I wasn't really used. So, they had plans for me, though. I was supposed to be on the Europe tour in March. I had the flights, and I initially was supposed to be with Piper and Chelsea. I was supposed to be doing what Alba's doing now, doing the Secret Hervice thing, and me and Piper were getting matching gear made. We'd had conversations about what they wanted us to wear, how they wanted us to act ... everything. So it was definitely something creative were planning," she said.

Davenport added that WWE had prepared her to be a part of the group just days before she was to be released.

"I got released six days after the Rumble. At the Rumble, TR came to me like, 'Hey, you're going to be on the road every single week starting next week, so just be ready. You're going to be used all the time because Chelsea's always used.' So I was like, 'Perfect. This is great for me. I'm excited,'" Davenport said.

Since her exit from WWE, Davenport has featured in NJPW and STARDOM, and a few indie shows.