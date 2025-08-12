Karrion Kross Says He Was Told Not To Acknowledge Reactions From WWE Fans

This past Sunday, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contracts expired, with both stars being officially transferred to the alumni section on the company's website.

Last April, Kross changed the trajectory of his career when he cut a fiery promo on "WrestleMania Recap," where he aired his frustrations about the lack of opportunities he'd been given in WWE. Kross' passion connected with fans, as he quickly became a best-seller in merchandise and started to be regularly featured on WWE's weekly programming. Most importantly, the chant "We Want Kross" began to echo during live shows and premium live events, as fans tried their best to inform WWE that Kross deserved to be positioned higher on the card. That said, in part two of his documentary "The Killer," Kross revealed that he was told to ignore his fan support, stating that WWE viewed his persona differently from the audience.

"I was being told by certain people don't acknowledge it, which felt really wrong because having a connection with the audience, especially one that is like this, this doesn't just come around for everybody. And it wasn't something that was constructed or thought of, this happened organically through a series of events. And I wouldn't even say it's just from something that's happened recently this year. This is something that is happening because of what has happened over the last three years ... I don't feel like we're all collectively going in the direction that the audience would like us to go in, and that part doesn't feel good."

Despite Kross' comments and additional concerns about the handling of his contract, many within the wrestling world speculate that the 40-year-old leaving WWE could be part of an intricate work to increase the audience's desire to see him succeed.

