Bully Ray Lays Out How Karrion Kross Could Create 'Lightning In A Bottle' With WWE Fans

Over the last week, there's been a flurry of reports about the WWE contract status of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. With the two having been moved to the Alumni section of the company's website over the weekend, it appears they're no longer with WWE, though there is still some belief that the duo's departure is part of a meta storyline. Speaking on an episode of "Busted Open After Dark" last week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered a suggestion on how Kross could capitalize on the recent buzz if his contract truly has expired.

"This guy should take it upon himself, him and Scarlett Bordeaux, to get on a plane every Monday and go to every single arena that the WWE is performing in," Bully said. "Be in the parking lot, having people sign a petition that says, 'We want Kross.'"

Bully stated that Kross can advertise his appearances on social media, and even if the releases are part of a storyline, he believes WWE could run with this idea to create even more hype. By renting a van and letting fans know he'd be in the parking lot hours before "WWE Raw," Bully believes Kross would be able to get tens of thousands of signatures over time. Once Kross has enough, Bully thinks he should make a video of himself delivering the petition to WWE's office in Connecticut.

"That's how I'd create my own lightning in a bottle," Bully continued. "That's how I'd show them."

As of now, Kross and Bordeaux are seemingly free agents, able to take bookings elsewhere. In the latest update to the story, Kross posted a video online, laying out his frustration with regards to the apparent end of his WWE run.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.