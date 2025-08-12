Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Former WWE NXT Star Matt Menard

Even if he hasn't been among the most pushed talents in AEW since arriving back in the summer of 2021, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard has remained one of AEW's most colorful characters, thanks in large part to his passionate demeanor and promos. And it appears that passion will be on display in AEW for many more years to come, as Fightful Select reports that Menard agreed to a new deal with AEW earlier this Summer.

The exact date of when pen was put to paper is unknown, but Menard's deal was reportedly set to be up around All In back in July, suggesting that it was signed back then. The deal is for five years, meaning Menard will remain with AEW until at least 2030. The veteran was said to be "ecstatic" over coming to terms on a new deal, as was the AEW locker room, who considers Menard to be a "well liked presence" in the company.

As noted, Menard first joined AEW four years ago shortly after he and long-time tag team partner "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker were released from WWE. They immediately associated with fellow signee Daniel Garcia, with the trio later joining the Jericho Appreciation Society in March 2022. Even after the group dissolved a year later, Menard, Parker, and Garcia remained associated, with Menard commonly serving as Garcia's manager. In addition to his wrestling and managerial duties, Menard has also served as a color commentator on select AEW shows, and most recently was on the call for Garcia's four-way match for the TNT Championship at All In.