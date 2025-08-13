AEW Collision Viewership And Ratings Report: 8/9/2025

The August 9 edition of "AEW Collision" has shown a slight growth in overall viewership, but a dip in the key demographic ratings.

Last Saturday's "Collision" aired live from the Berglund Center in Virginia, and the show drew 423,000 viewers, a 3 percent rise from the 409,000 viewers of the previous week, as per "Programming Insider." But the number represented a significant 25 percent rise from the trailing four-week average, which stands at 338,000. According to "Wrestlenomics," last week's show was #11 on cable, behind the NFL pre-season games and UFC Fight Night.

While the overall average viewership grew for "Collision," the ratings dropped from 0.10 to 0.08, marginally higher than the trailing four-week average of 0.07. Viewership numbers for the show began at 425,000 and peaked at 847,000 for the 8:45 p.m.–9:00 p.m. slot. The numbers then started to fall, with the last 15 minutes of the show — featuring the six-man tag team match between La Faccion Ingobernable and the team of Adam Page, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight — drawing 380,000 viewers.

Last week's show began with the AEW TNT Championship match, where new champion Kyle Fletcher defended his title for the first time, successfully getting the better of Tomohiro Ishii.

The show also featured singles matches between Ricochet and Juice Robinson, and Katsuyori Shibata and Max Caster, as well as a men's and women's six-man tag team match. It was also announced on the show that commentator Nigel McGuinness — who has wrestled three times in AEW — will step into the ring next week on Collision, three months after his last match, in a four-way bout against Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty.