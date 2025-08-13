Why Bully Ray Says WWE's Karrion Kross Situation Is Different From R-Truth

WWE legend Bully Ray has explained why he thinks the R-Truth and Karrion Kross exits from WWE are different.

Ray discussed in detail on "Busted Open" about Kross leaving WWE, and detailed how Truth was brought back by WWE to shut up the audience.

"So, R-Truth, different situation. R-Truth fans [said], 'No, you can't let this guy go, no, we like R-Truth, he's funny, he entertains us, no.' And then the boys got pissed, and I think they pumped the brakes and go [WWE], 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, the boys are too mad over here. Okay, [we'll bring him back]'" said Ray before stating that WWE isn't using Truth. "They brought R-Truth back to shut everybody up. This is not the same situation."

Ray added that the fans love Kross for reasons different from those for R-Truth, and also believes that WWE may be orchestrating this, arguing that it could be a work.

"They're into this guy. They like him for different reasons. Truth has been around forever, Kross has not been around forever, and Kross is trending number one. Kross has created all this buzz, made that video, are we gonna assume that he made the video on his own? This is completely different than — I can see the similarities. R-Truth's situation was real. Karrion's situation, I believe, is unreal. But how do you make the unreal real? You have to pay attention to detail, and you have to do the long play, a la Seth Rollins."

The Hall of Famer believes that WWE may have slipped up a little with the Seth Rollins situation, as it got leaked that the Rollins injury was fake. Ray believes WWE has to focus on trying to make it look real, if Kross is still under contract and his exit from the promotion is an angle.