AEW's Bobby Lashley Clarifies Position On MJF In The Hurt Syndicate

MJF is no longer affiliated with The Hurt Syndicate after weeks of fighting to be accepted in to the faction, but according to his biggest storyline detractor, Bobby Lashley, there are no hard feelings there. He was kicked out after questioning MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Lashley coming to the aid of Adam Copeland after Copeland seemingly negotiated with the group, APA-style. MJF also had just won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas and expected the faction to back him up while he heads toward his AEW World Championship shot. Lashley recently said on "The F Y'all Podcast" that their differences in direction led to their split.

"I didn't trust him, bringing him in originally, and since we've gotten in, I just kind of see that he is focused on his own path," Lashley explained. "Instead of having to stay with us, and now we're all moving in different directions, I was just, '...You go on your own path and let us go on our own path.' I think we'll both be super successful. He's very successful in AEW. I have no ill will towards him. I think he's amazing."

Lashley explained that he's very protective of The Hurt Syndicate after the original Hurt Business was taken away from him in WWE. He said that he would be very protective of the core group, while mentioning how important Cedric Alexander was to the core of The Hurt Business, no matter who was brought in.

It was recently reported that the group had rubbed a few people the wrong way and MVP specifically had heat backstage. The report said MJF was meant to be part of the group for a bit longer, but there were no issues between him and The Hurt Syndicate.

