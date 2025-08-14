WWE's The Miz Sells Fake Knee Injury On Rich Eisen Show, Calls Out Seth Rollins

WWE's The Miz has faked an injury in the hopes of earning himself a world championship match.

The Miz walked into the "The Rich Eisen Show" studio with crutches and greeted his fellow hosts. He then took a page out of Seth Rollins' playbook by revealing that he had injured his knee, similar to Rollins, who had faked an injury and also guest-hosted the show before SummerSlam.

"Let's get down to business. You saw me hobbling here, and I have some unfortunate news. Last Friday on SmackDown, I was on a pre-taping," said The Miz. "I heard a pop in my knee, and it ended up being broken. I went to Birmingham and they said that I have a broken knee, and so, unfortunately, I'm going to be out of WWE for a significant amount of time."

The Miz spoke about the injury affecting him mentally before giving up the gag by stating that he was using it to get a world title match, a la Seth Rollins.

"I'm already trying to get myself better, get myself ready, and get myself, hopefully, in a position where I can fake an injury and come on to The Rich Eisen Show, and make everyone feel heartfelt for me, and then go on a month later to bamboozle everyone and become a world champion. So maybe I fake an injury, coming in here, hosting The Rich Eisen Show, then maybe in a month I will be world champion."

Word is out that if you come on our show banged up, in no time you can be a world champion — @mikethemiz is testing out this theory as guest host today:#WWE @WWERollins #DawgPound #NFL pic.twitter.com/zR5QrHdk1v — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 13, 2025

The Miz revealed that he was also completely fooled by Rollins' fakery and believed that the injury was real, and even sent him a text to wish him the best in his recovery.

"I texted Seth Rollins. I saw the injury, I saw the backflip, and I thought that kinda happens," said The Miz. "I texted him, 'Hey man, you're in my prayers, hoping for a speedy recovery.' He sent me a heart."

He joked that he agreed to host The Rich Eisen Show, hoping that he, too, could fake an injury and get a shot at a world title.