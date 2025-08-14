Bully Ray Says There's Only One Destination For Former WWE Star Karrion Kross

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that Karrion Kross has only one logical option after the expiry of his WWE contract.

Kross' WWE exit has made waves in recent weeks due to the manner in which he left the promotion. Now, Bully Ray has said on "Busted Open" that AEW is the only ideal fit for him.

"The reality is this, Dave. If Karrion Kross was to leave, or the contract came to an end, they both decided to part ways, one guy's got to let go, or he quit, whatever. Whatever it might be, there's only truly one place for Karrion Kross to go — AEW," said Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained why TNA, the other possible destination for Kross, cannot be an option due to TNA's close relationship with WWE. While he made that statement, he also added that Kross joining TNA could create an intriguing crossover.

"TNA, I do not believe, is an option, because TNA is working with NXT and WWE. Although if he did show up in TNA, that would make for an interesting crossover story, if he ever came back to the WWE," stated the WWE legend.

Fellow host Dave LaGreca gave various examples of stars who have left WWE in the recent past and featured in TNA, like the Hardys and Nic Nemeth. Ray had also suggested on "Busted Open" that Kross could follow the path of Matt Cardona, who became one of the most sought-after stars in the indie circuit following his exit from WWE in 2021. Kross has previously worked in TNA/Impact Wrestling in 2018 and 2019, and his run in the promotion paved the way to his move to WWE in 2020. Following his first exit from WWE, Kross had featured in the indies, which ultimately led to his return to WWE.