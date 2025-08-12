Bully Ray Thinks Karrion Kross Can Have Similar Journey To This Ex-WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has discussed the possibility of Karrion Kross emulating another former WWE star, Matt Cardona, after leaving WWE.

Kross and Scarlett's WWE exits have been shrouded in mystery, with some suggesting that it could be a work, while others believe that they have truly left WWE. Ray, while speaking on "Busted Open," argued that Kross could become successful on the indie scene by following the path of Cardona, who took full advantage of his WWE release to become one of the most-coveted stars in the indies.

"I agree with going the Cardona route. However, you have to really enjoy the grind to go the Cardona route. Matt Cardona loves the grind. He loves working his gimmick table. He loves doing all that," he said. "Even Cardona has said this grind is becoming a little too much. So now we're not just asking Karrion Kross to do the grind, we're asking Karrion and Scarlett to do the grind. And Cardona works in places sometimes that don't even have dressing rooms. So it's not ... even though Matt Cardona has made it look possible — and it is — and he's made it look good. It's a lot easier said than done."

Kross and Scarlett had worked the indie scene following their first exit from WWE in 2021, around the same time that Cardona was making a name for himself in the indies. The duo was moved to the alumni page on WWE's official website after the end of their WWE tenure this past week, but there's been speculation that it could be a work, due to some conversations backstage. After his exit, Kross expressed frustration at contract negotiations, detailing how he had opened talks regarding a renewal back in January, while also explaining how he was keen to stay in the promotion.