Brooke Hogan Defended The One Thing Hulk Never Would

In the later years of Hulk Hogan's life, he became estranged from his daughter, Brooke. Their relationship became so damaged that Brooke even asked to be removed from Hogan's will, stating that she didn't want to become involved in a drawn-out legal battle over his finances. Though Brooke has stated she still loved her father, their relationship became complicated due to a series of disagreements. One area where the two didn't see eye to eye was on the presence of unions in pro wrestling.

Unions have long been a topic of conversation in the industry, but wrestlers have never successfully formed one. In 2022, Brooke took part in an interview at a convention, sharing her belief that wrestlers need a union more than many other jobs, as they're putting their bodies on the line week after week without a safety net when their career is over.

The former reality TV star brought up a conversation she'd had with another daughter of a wrestling legend, Brittany Page, whose father is "Diamond" Dallas Page. The two women shared their surprise at the fact that wrestlers weren't unionized, leading to Brooke doing some research into why. Without wanting to get too far into the details, Brooke joked about discovering that her father played a significant role in preventing a union from forming nearly 40 years ago.