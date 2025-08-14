WWE NXT Star Adriana Rizzo Clears The Air About Recent Knee Injury

Adriana Rizzo hasn't wrestled publicly since April, when she faced Karmen Petrovic at a WWE World live event taking place the same weekend as WWE WrestleMania 41. The "WWE NXT" star revealed on social media last week that she'd suffered an injury. Following up on the news about her torn ACL and meniscus, Rizzo posted a video to TikTok this week offering some more details on what took place.

"A year and a half ago, I was doing a throw over my head and somebody pushed my knee in, partially tore my ACL," Rizzo said. "I worked through it for a year and a half. Yes, I knew there was a chance it was gonna fully tear, but I wasn't about to sit out for a year and a half."

As of now, Rizzo doesn't have any regrets about her decision to work through the partial tear. The wrestler stated that the full tear happened while training last week and went into detail describing the scenario.

"I was doing a drill," Rizzo continued. "I'm running over to the corner and boom, my knee just — bada bing, bada boom — explodes. I fall over. I lay on the floor for like four minutes, because I knew. I knew my knee exploded, and I was like, 'Well, s***. There it goes.'"

Rizzo first joined WWE in 2022 but has dealt with several injuries in the years since that have kept her out of action for months at a time. That includes a torn achilles, followed by the partially torn ACL a few months later. She's been a member of The D'Angelo Family since late 2023, and Rizzo can often be seen accompanying other members of the group as well as wrestling in her own matches.

