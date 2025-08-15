Karrion Kross: I Had Creative For WWE Raw After SummerSlam But Was Abruptly Sent Home

Following his loss to Sami Zayn on night one of WWE SummerSlam, Karrion Kross returned to MetLife Stadium on night two for media rounds. The same day, he also learned of his change in fate for the fallout episode of "WWE Raw" set for Monday, August 4.

"I was told [me and Scarlett] were going to Raw," Kross told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "There was a creative idea in the air. Sunday, we get a message saying we're going to be flown home. So now we're not going to be at Raw. That didn't feel very good."

Kross' statement corroborates a previous report that tentative creative plans drawn up for him for the respective episode of "Raw" were sometime altered beforehand, causing he and his wife Scarlett to fly home instead of traveling to Brooklyn for the live broadcast. According to Kross, WWE never provided him with a reason for the change. Days later, the existing WWE contracts of Kross and Scarlett expired, signaling their path to free agency.

Despite the rather murky ending to his WWE run, Kross remains grateful for the fans who continued to chant "We Want Kross" even in his absence. Moreover, he hopes to somehow reach a deal with WWE to bring him back to them. "Never in my life have I ever felt more supported, like ever," he said. "It's so much support I don't even know what to do with it, but it is motivating ... to feel so much support from my peers, from strangers, from fans, it's really wonderful. Even as undesirable as this situation is, I still have hope that we can recover it, work it out, and the support that I get from people on a daily basis everywhere is unbelievable."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.