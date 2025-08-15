Report: NFL & NBA Schedules To Determine Final Date For John Cena's Last Match In WWE

WWE has reportedly narrowed down on two dates for John Cena's final wrestling match, which will take place in Cena's hometown of Boston.

The 17-time world champion will call time on his career at the end of the year, and Andrew Baydala has reported that WWE has earmarked December 13 and December 27 as two potential dates for the landmark event. As per Baydala, NBCU insiders have informed him that December 27 could be the likely date, despite an NFL match between the Ravens and Packers also scheduled to take place on the same date. The organization informed him that Peacock can accommodate both events and stream them live, even if they have to be run simultaneously.

December 13 was reportedly the first preference for WWE, but that may not be viable as the TD Garden — the likely host for the event — may not be available due to a Boston Celtics game that could happen a day prior, if the NBA franchise goes into the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup. However, a TD Garden source informed Baydala that the TD Garden will be available from December 25 through to December 28, which would allow WWE to host a "SmackDown" as well as a PLE or TV special for Cena's farewell.

The August 15, 2025, edition of "WWE SmackDown" is set to be held in the TD Garden, although Cena isn't advertised to appear at the event.

Recent reports have indicated that WWE has discussed moving the Cena special from December 13 to December 27 to counter AEW's Worlds End show, which will take place in Chicago. WWE reportedly wants to counterprogram AEW shows to push them down the ladder and help TNA become the No. 2 pro wrestling promotion.

Cena has 11 dates remaining in his WWE run, one of which will be his next match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris later this month.