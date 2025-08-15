Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE NXT Star Would Be Great Addition To Paul Heyman's Group

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has, over the years, shaped many young stars into legendary figures in the pro wrestling business, and his former pupil Tommy Dreamer believes that WWE NXT could benefit from Heyman's Midas touch.

Heyman is currently involved with The Vision, which consists of two young, promising stars in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. "The Oracle," as he now goes by, could potentially add more members to the group, which Dreamer touched upon on "Busted Open." Dreamer believes that NXT Champion Oba Femi has all the tools to be a success on the main roster and could be a good addition to The Vision.

"First, Oba has to be dominant. He's the ruler of the world. That is his thing. He's a giant guy. He's really, really good. He could talk. He's got it, but then it goes to placement — I mean, honestly, he'd be a great fourth addition with Paul Heyman's group. But then you're the fourth person there, and you have to be just as dominant. It'll be ... let's see where he goes, heel or baby face."

Femi, who has been a part of the "NXT" roster since 2022, has dominated the developmental brand in 2025, with his reign as NXT Champion recently crossing 200 days. The Nigerian star had outlined his goals on the main roster at the start of the year, where he stated that he wants to redefine how the WWE audience views big men like him. Femi has been a face for most of the year, and if he were to join The Vision, he would have to turn heel, which may not be a great idea, considering how few over babyfaces there currently are on the main roster.