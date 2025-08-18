WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Outlines 'Double-Edged Sword' Of Cutting House Shows

Booker T has explained why house shows are a blessing and curse for modern-day wrestlers.

Wrestling veterans have often contrasted their time in the business with the present day, arguing that their schedules were much tougher because they had both house shows and television. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, feels that the absence of house shows has its pros and cons, stating how young stars may find it tough to learn if they don't get reps in.

"Yeah, it's a double-edged sword. It's good and it's bad — and in so many different ways. I mean, I look at the question being posed for so many years. Do guys need an off-season? I don't think we're going to have off-season, but having, you know, give guys and girls a little bit more time off, I think that's a good thing. Being able to spend a little bit more time with your family, that's a good thing. But the boys are going to have to still be able to balance, you know, that time off. Time off is your worst enemy," said the Hall of Famer.

Booker T cited a recent interview of a wrestler, who had said that it's difficult for them to go out to the ring and perform without the required preparation, which they would've gotten by wrestling more.

"[The wrestler said] They need more reps because they're coming out there on television, and they're not prepared to actually go out there and perform at their highest level because they've been sitting at home, not preparing. Preparation is the only luck you're ever going to have, you know. So, for me, I think from that perspective, it may hurt them. So, that's something that they're going to have to do. They're going to have to figure out how to balance that."

Not just WWE, even AEW has all but done away with house shows, with the likes of MVP and Taz highlighting their benefits.