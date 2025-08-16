WWE SmackDown 8/15/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I was worried about the women's division on "SmackDown" following WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's win over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, and now my fears are being proven correct. The division somehow isn't deep enough for new challengers for Stratton, and now, it looks like we could be back to square one with Stratton facing off against a returning Nia Jax, something I really don't want to see all over again for what feels like at least the third time.

Stratton and Cargill were shown in a backstage segment tonight where "The Storm" was asking General Manager Nick Aldis for a rematch despite losing at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Jax then made her return to the blue brand, after defeating Lash Legend on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, and basically told Stratton she's coming for her and that Cargill couldn't get the job done despite winning Queen of the Ring, like she did. I don't want to see either one of these women challenge Stratton again, but it looks likely we're going to soon see a number one contender's match pitting Jax and Cargill against each other to determine just that.

The one possible new challenger for Stratton's title already has one herself, however, and she's barely seen on the blue brand as it is. Kiana James, Women's United States Champion Giulia's legal representation or whatever the heck she is, put Stratton on notice that Giulia was gunning for the title in another backstage segment. While I really love Giulia and think she should be in the main women's title picture, she has done absolutely nothing with the Women's US gold. She publicly said how much she wanted to be on the SummerSlam card, and instead, had a match against Zelina Vega on the "SmackDown" before the two-night event.

While I currently don't have a lot of faith, and no reason to have any, that Giulia is going to be used correctly on the main roster, at least she'd be a new challenger for Stratton. It could very well be that WWE wants to book her as the first person to hold a women's mid-card title alongside a main championship, like Stephanie Vaquer got to do in "NXT" with the Women's NXT Championship and the Women's North American title. I don't see any way for Giulia to gracefully lose the US title, then go on to challenge Stratton while still looking strong.

Nikki Cross was also floating around during the James and Stratton segment, but I just can't see WWE using Cross in the women's division right now outside of any mixed tag team matches that may pop up with the Wyatt Sicks. It also just seemed like more of a through line to the rest of the faction creeping around backstage tonight during other tag teams' segments.

I wish I could say I'm interested to see where this goes, but I would bet good money on Stratton's next challenger being either Cargill or Jax once again.

Written by Daisy Ruth