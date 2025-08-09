WWE SmackDown 8/8/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

And so, Giulia continues to remain an afterthought.

During Friday's very whatever episode of "WWE SmackDown" (aren't we supposed to be hyping this up as the post-SummerSlam edition of "SmackDown?" Whatever), Giulia and Kiana James appeared in a backstage segment, and I was already peeved off. Literally nothing of consequence happened on Friday's episode of "SmackDown," aside from some developments in the world title scene and some decision-making from Nick Aldis, so why Giulia and James were banished to the dimly-lit hallway of equipment boxes and apathy was already beyond me. Then, James confronted one Jade Cargill, and while James' work was *fine* (I don't know how you can mess up a backstage segment), the progression of her and Giulia's story is straight-up vexing. Why are James and Giulia asking people to challenge Giulia for the Women's United States Championship? Why is Giulia — one of the hottest new signees to "WWE NXT" and one of the rare few competitors who have held the Women's United States Championship — begging people to fight her?

Okay, so Giulia's not on her hands and knees begging, but it certainly feels that way. It is crazy to me that Giulia even has to ask for new challengers, especially considering the relative rarity of her title. Her championship is supposed to represent power and prestige. The white leather of the title belt, the gold trim, the proud bald eagle in the center of her sideplates are all symbolic of in-ring power and a space on top of the in-ring hierarchy, so why is its titleholder booked as the pursuer, rather than the pursued? Combine this with Cargill's dismissal of James' offer, and you have an infuriating situation. I get that Cargill is fresh off a loss, but for her to not jump at the bit for another title opportunity — one that can help her climb back to the main event title picture — is burying. Women's United States Champion Giulia shouldn't be the one begging to have a match with you. You should be the one begging to have a match with her.

Why is Giulia booked so poorly, to the point where she can't even be brought to the ring for a title feud kick-off segment? There is literally no excuse. This episode of "SmackDown," as stated previously, was filled with a whole lot of nothing. There was ample room on that card for an in-ring segment. Giulia and James could have easily gone to the ring to speak in front of fans — to form the connection with the audience that all in-ring competitors strive towards — to stake an open challenge for Giulia's title. Then, you can have Cargill and Michin or whoever come out and challenge her. It is so easy to make Giulia look like the same big deal she was when you signed her, so why WWE is choosing to be lazy with her booking is beyond me.

Why put a championship on Giulia if you aren't going to book her like champion?

Written by Angeline Phu