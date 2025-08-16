Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Should Be John Cena's Final Opponent

WWE legend Bully Ray has detailed his reasons for choosing The Vision's Bron Breakker as his pick to be John Cena's final opponent.

Cena is set to wrestle the final match of his WWE career in December, which will most likely be held in his hometown of Boston. While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray debated with host Dave LaGreca about why Breakker would be the perfect opponent, ahead of WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

"Bron Breaker," replied Ray when asked who would be his final opponent for Cena. "I don't want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don't want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don't want to see Cody."

Ray feels that Cena's swansong match could be a great way for a young star to benefit from the spotlight of a historic moment in WWE.

"I don't want to see any of that stuff. I want to see somebody that can benefit from this match ... I'm sorry, I want to see somebody that can benefit from this moment. Because the entire thing is going to be about a moment. The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is going to be when the bell rings and you are standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston. That's the moment. You're also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that there's a chance for WWE and Cena to create a once-in-a-lifetime moment in Cena's final match. Cena, if he is to be believed, doesn't have a clue who his final opponent will be, claiming that he only faces those WWE put in front of him. Recent reports suggest that Cena's last match, likely to take place at Boston's TD Garden, is rumored for December 27 — the same day as AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view.