Injured WWE Star Apollo Crews Working In-Ring At The Dungeon

Based on a video clip that's been floating around social media for the past two days, it appears absent WWE star Apollo Crews is making a steadfast recovery since his last in-ring match in January. In a post by wrestler Eli Knight on Instagram, it shows himself and the former Intercontinental Champion sparring with one another at the Hart Dungeon training facility in Florida. Poised with fast and in control counters, all signs point to Crews preparing for his in-ring return to the squared circle.

Back in January, Crews suffered a torn pectoral muscle during his singles match with Johnny Gargano on "WWE SmackDown," which Crews won. He underwent surgery to repair the muscle in February. Of course, with the severity of this injury, Crews kept fans updated on social media throughout his recovery journey. Although it's been a difficult process being sidelined, Crews achieved a major milestone in his career outside of wrestling, as he graduated from college with honors.

The former United States Champion returned to the blue brand in 2024. Prior to his match with Gargano, he was competing against the likes of Grayson Waller, The New Bloodline, and former star, Giovanni Vinci, with several victories against Waller and Vinci.