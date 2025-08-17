Bully Ray Attributes TNA's Success To These Three Factors

Last month, TNA Wrestling pulled in its largest box office numbers as over 7,000 fans were in attendance for TNA Slammiversary, which emanated from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Looking ahead, they are also potentially in line for a major media rights deal. According to TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this recent success can be attributed to three factors.

"Number one, The Hardys. Number two, what Joe Hendry was able to do on his own with the song and getting himself over and getting himself noticed. The whole Joe Hendry song. Number three, the partnership with NXT. Those are the three things that have helped put TNA back on the map," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

Currently, Matt and Jeff Hardy reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, with a title match against Ray and D-Von Dudley (Team 3D) already scheduled for Bound For Glory. According to Ray, The Hardy Boyz "breathe life back into TNA." As co-host Dave LaGreca also pointed out, Matt and Jeff continue to be a popular act amongst wrestling fans, which is evidenced by the pops preceding their performances and their lengthy meet and greets that follow.

Joe Hendry, a former TNA World Champion, has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years largely due to the virality of his entrance song titled "I Believe in Joe Hendry." The demand for Hendry even opened the door to a match at WrestleMania, WWE's biggest annual premium live event, against Randy Orton.

Regarding TNA's multi-year partnership with WWE, Ray has previously applauded it for bringing more exposure to TNA talent and the company itself. Through it, stars of TNA and WWE have been able to partake in cross-promotional matches and storylines, one of which led to "WWE NXT" talent Trick Williams becoming TNA World Champion.

