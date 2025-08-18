Bully Ray Wants This AEW Duo There For Team 3D Vs. The Hardys At TNA Bound For Glory

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the addition of two legends to the match between the Hardy Boyz and Dudleys.

Ray was asked by a fan on "Busted Open" about the possibility of AEW's Edge and Christian potentially being ringside in the match between the Hardys and the Dudleys. Bully Ray revealed that he would do everything in his power to make it happen.

"I would love for Edge and Christian to be there, and I would love it because I know fans would love it. And without giving away too much, I will tell you this: I will do everything I possibly can to extend the invitations to Edge and Christian to be there," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the duo will likely feud with FTR in the future and put on great matches with them. He feels the spectacle of the six men standing together, given their storied history, would be great for the current and future of tag team wrestling.

"The other night, they're going to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at the next show. I think they will go on to fight FTR. I think Edge and Christian versus FTR, whether it's one match or a series of matches, will result in some great tag team wrestling. But if there are any two people that are synonymous with Bubba, D-Von, Matt, and Jeff, it's Edge and Christian. I would love for Edge and Christian to be there that night, sitting in the front row, just so wrestling fans, one last time, could see all of all six of these men in the same place at the same time. It doesn't matter who wins and who loses. It's about the moment."

He added that it doesn't matter who wins or loses the match, as the occasion will trump all of it. Ray rubbished the so-called "war" between WWE and AEW, and stated that fans deserve to see all six men in the same arena one last time.