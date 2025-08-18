Tommy Dreamer: This Promotion Needs Help, Ex-WWE Star Karrion Kross Would Be Great Add

Former WWE star Karrion Kross' future has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last few weeks, with some suggesting AEW and TNA as potential destinations for him. But Tommy Dreamer has named a third option for Kross, which he feels would be an ideal match.

Kross is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired, and Dreamer discussed on a recent "Busted Open" podcast why Japanese promotion NJPW could be the perfect fit for him.

"I think New Japan would be the perfect place for him because of his style, and their business needs a boost. I think that would be a major acquisition for New Japan," he said.

Dreamer thinks that the Japanese promotion is in dire need of some help and thinks that the pedigree of someone like Kross could benefit them. He cited how several former WWE stars featured in Japan, which helped not just the wrestler but also the promotion.

"New Japan needs some help I feel. To get somebody to be really intrigued, and look what it's done for a lot of people's careers. Chyna, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Jericho, people who went from WWE to New Japan and really, really helped the company go nuts."

Dreamer's friend and fellow Busted Open panelist Bully Ray believes that WWE's rival promotion, AEW, is the only promotion that would be the ideal fit for Kross. TNA, the other major promotion in the States, can't be an option for Kross because of their close ties with WWE, as per Ray. Kross, following his WWE exit, revealed that several promotions had reached out to him to have conversations about joining them; however, AEW wasn't on that list.

With his contract having expired, Kross does not have a 90-day non-compete clause and is free to appear in any promotion immediately.