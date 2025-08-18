Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Doesn't Think CM Punk Is Good At Wrestling Anymore

Matt Riddle may be long gone from WWE, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his opinion on certain aspects of his former work place from time to time. And one person he hasn't been shy about criticizing his CM Punk, taking shots at the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on numerous occasions.

That was the case again when Riddle sat down with "TMZ Sports" and was asked about whether he would like to walk back some of his past comments on Punk. Instead, Riddle doubled down on what he's heard about Punk from those in WWE, and took shots at Punk's wrestling ability, all while trying to thread the needle and claim he had no negativity towards Punk.

"I have good friends on the roster that still say he's a b***h to work with," Riddle said. "If he didn't generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn't be there. And kudos to him, kudos to him. The guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise. And when you're looking at WWE, especially with TKO, I don't think they care about anything else. They go 'What do you want to get paid? You bring this much value. Okay, good.'

"And right now, hats off to him. He's killing it. He's wrestling. He's staying active, he's staying busy. And his fans seem to love him. So I have no ill will towards the man. I just don't think he's really good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. And that's not a knock. I'll tell you this; I'm not getting that much better or faster or stronger. And I can tell you he's definitely not either, especially with all the botches, you know?"

