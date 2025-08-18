Arn Anderson: John Cena 'Didn't Know S*** From Shinola' When Starting In WWE

For most wrestling fans, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is a founding father of the legendary Four Horseman stable, and the guy who once cut a promo about using a glock on "AEW Dynamite." Thus, it's easy to forget that the bulk of Anderson's post wrestling career was spent being the go to producer for one John Cena, a role that, as Anderson tells it, he held the moment Cena was called up to the main roster in 2002.

In an appearance on "WrestleBinge," Anderson discussed his first impressions of Cena, including revealing just how inexperienced Cena was as a performer at the time, and what he taught Cena that he believes helped him become the star that he is.

"John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon," Anderson said. "And [Vince] said 'We got a kid that's got some potential here, Arn. Teach him. He's all yours.' He didn't know s**t from Shinola when he started. I was his agent for 10 straight years at least with WWF. I took all of his matches. I helped him learn the simple art of storytelling and getting heat was something that John was foreign to him.

"But when I'm talking about now getting heat on him, not him being a heel and getting heat, I'm talking about him being a babyface. I taught him, I think, I'm pretty sure, make your opponent. 'John, if you make your opponent on the front end, I quit looking at your body and I look at the other guy as having a chance.' Because if you just take it on face value, who would be the guy that was jacked like that? Nobody, right? So make your opponent, create an opponent, and do it bell to bell."

