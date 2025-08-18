Karrion Kross Expresses One Regret About WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match With Sami Zayn

It seems as though Karrion Kross' final match in WWE, at least for now, was his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam in a rubber match after weeks of the pair feuding both backstage and in the ring. Since his departure last week, Kross has been vocal about his time in WWE, and his SummerSlam bout has been a big topic of conversation. During his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross expressed one regret about the match.

"If I could have done it differently, I would have wanted to have blown it off bigger," Kross explained. "...I know a lot of people wanted to see Kross win the match. If we're following basic psychology here, babyface wins, okay? No problem. I would have liked to have gotten nuked in that match, though. Something real big... Something crazier. A spectacle moment. We had a moment on the end of it, when he's got the pipe. It was that Luke Skywalker moment. Was he going to go to the dark side? I would have liked to have gone bigger."

Kross said that maybe they could have climbed something high up, but he would have slipped and fallen to protect Zayn's babyface integrity. He joked it could have involved a scaffold "with lava and alligators with top hats." Kross explained he wanted to give the people who paid good money for SummerSlam tickets a moment to remember.

"I would have liked to have done the match in a bigger fashion if I was allowed to," he said. "But at the end of the day, you have your directives, you go out there, you have your marching orders."

