Former TNA Star Ace Austin Comments On Taking Loss In AEW Collision Debut Match

Former TNA star Ace Austin made his AEW debut on Saturday in a loss to Ricochet on "AEW Collision," and even though he took the "L," he seems to be in good spirits and excited for new challenges amongst fresh talent. Austin took to his Instagram account on Monday to address his arrival to the promotion. He posted a message alongside a photo of himself in front of the AEW logo.

"Yeah guys; unfortunately I didn't 'win' my @aew debut match," he wrote. "Which just means I have to try harder & be smarter next week because what I did 'win' was a sweet contract that will give me more chances to win matches & make a nice living on a huge stage."

Austin wrote that AEW is full of "unbelievably skilled talent," and he knew it wouldn't be easy, but said he was up for the challenge. He thanked his fans for their love and support, and also thanked his haters for keeping his name trending. His former tag partner in TNA, Chris Bey, was one of the first to comment.

Austin's TNA contract expired back in May. He first debuted for the promotion back in 2019. He is a three-time TNA X-Division Champion and TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Bey, and the pair, known as ABC, held those titles three times as well. Austin also made appearances for NJPW and was part of The Bullet Club. Following Bey's neck injury in October 2024, Austin took to the independent circuit as a singles star and even had a six month reign as Wrestling REVOLVER Champion.