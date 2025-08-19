WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/15/2025

The August 15, 2025, edition of "WWE SmackDown" experienced a decline in overall viewership and ratings, despite being the top-rated show of the night in the key demo.

"Programming Insider" has reported that last week's show drew an average of 1.43 million viewers, a drop of 8 percent from the previous week's 1.557 million viewers. The show dropped below the 1.5 million mark for the first time in four weeks and was 10 percent less than the trailing four-week average, which currently stands at 1.588 million. The 18-49 key demographic rating, meanwhile, fell to 0.35 from last week's 0.48, a 27 percent decline. Despite the fall in ratings, "SmackDown" was at the top for the night in the key demo, for both broadcast and cable, ahead of the NFL preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

"WWE SmackDown" has had a tough August in terms of both overall viewership and ratings, with both metrics significantly lower than in August 2024, as per "Wrestlenomics." Viewership is down 30 percent to 1.51 million from 2.16 million last August, while ratings have dropped 27 percent from 0.59 to 0.43. It must be noted, however, that "SmackDown" was on a different network last August, as it aired on Fox, before moving to its current home, USA Network, in September 2024.

The next two "SmackDown" shows will take place internationally, with the next one set to be held in Dublin, Ireland, followed by a show in Lyon, France, ahead of the Clash in Paris PLE.