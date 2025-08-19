Why Bully Ray Says John Cena Should Lose His Last Match In WWE

WWE legend Bully Ray doesn't think John Cena should win his final match in WWE, explaining why no one benefits from such a booking.

Cena is set to retire in December, with some speculating that Gunther could be his final opponent. Ray discussed on "Busted Open" why Cena should walk into the sunset with a loss.

"I'm a traditionalist. I believe he should lose," began Ray. "I'm going to ask you the question, then tell me if your answer is still Gunther. What one person in the WWE can benefit the most for their future in a final match against John Cena?"

LaGreca replied that Gunther is his pick to face Cena for the final time. Ray questioned whether there are heels that could retire Cena.

"But is there really big heels in the WWE? Are they going to allow Gunther to be the type of heel? Not like a Logan Paul heel where he's just a dick and you want to see him get punched in the face. Are they going to let Gunther be that type of heel?"

LaGreca wants Cena to win the match, arguing that Cena deserves the celebration for his legendary career. Ray, in response, stated that the 17-time world champion could get a celebration even if he lost, and in turn, set his opponent up for a great career by putting him over.

"Can't you still get your ultimate celebration if he loses? Don't you think the fact that it's going to be John's last night and it's going to be in Boston, do you really think people are going to care that he gets pinned?" asked Ray.

The Hall of Famer thinks that no one benefits if Cena wins and gets his much-deserved celebration post-match. He feels that Cena has been beaten before, which would make a Gunther win unsurprising, and asserted how the heel could get heat by what he does after the match, suggesting that Gunther could walk away from a handshake with Cena.