WWE Announces Record Numbers For AAA Triplemania 33

This past weekend, AAA's largest annual event, TripleMania XXXIII, featured several cross-promotional matches between WWE and AAA stars, and it's officially become the most-viewed and highest-grossing TripleMania in history. During "WWE Raw" last night, it was announced that the event was watched by more than 4.3 million viewers in the first 24 hours of broadcasting on WWE and AAA's YouTube channels and hit a peak live concurrent audience of 614,000.

Additionally, with 19,691 fans filling the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, TripleMania XXXII achieved the highest attendance of any Mexican lucha libre show this year, with the event also breaking a new gate record for AAA. Along with setting a new high for merchandise sales, TripleMania XXXIII also broke engagement records for AAA, being the number one trending topic on X in the United States and Mexico on Saturday evening, while also generating 208 million views across all WWE and AAA platforms.

The historic event was headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee, with the match also featuring a surprise appearance from AJ Styles, who prevented "Dirty Dom" from winning the title. Elsewhere on the card, Pagano and Psycho Clown overcame Angel and Berto to capture the AAA Tag Team Championships, while "The Nigerian Giant" Omos returned to win the Copa Bardahl. On September 12, Mysterio will have another opportunity to win the AAA Mega Championship when he challenges Vikingo in singles action at the second edition of WWE Worlds Collide.