AEW Broadcaster Taz Will Miss Dynamite This Week & Forbidden Door

AEW will be without one of its regular broadcasters this week, with Taz announcing on X that he won't be traveling to the United Kingdom with the promotion. The former ECW star offered several reasons for his absence, boiling down to health issues.

"I will be off this week," Taz wrote. "A combo of doctors appointments/imaging test[s] on a couple of future surgeries, some [rest and relaxation, and] most importantly my new knee does not cooperate [too] well [with] very long flights at the moment."

Taz then shared his hope that fans enjoy Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Forbidden Door this weekend. This week's "Dynamite" will take place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, with a dual taping of "AEW Collision" happening on the same night. As for Forbidden Door, the pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Last year, Taz underwent knee replacement surgery, forcing him to take time away from the broadcast table. He was written off TV after being attacked by a mysterious figure in the company's parking lot, later revealed to be Christian Cage. However, the retired wrestler only missed a couple of months, returning to commentary this past December, while the attack was avenged by Taz's son Hook.

The company has not yet revealed who might step in to join Excalibur and Tony Schiavone this week, but AEW has no shortage of color commentators who can fill the role temporarily. However, Nigel McGuinness isn't likely to be one of them, as the usual "Collision" commentator will face Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.