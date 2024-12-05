AEW Commentator Taz Provides Health Update Following Knee Replacement Surgery

AEW commentator Taz has shared an update on his recovery following knee replacement surgery. The former "Human Suplex Machine" took to X to acknowledge the fan support he's received during his sabbatical, and share details on how his rehabilitation is going. "I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee ... Just a quick update. It's going really well! I've been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly!"

I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee... Just a quick update. It's going really well! I've been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly! — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2024

Taz has been taking time away from AEW while he heals. Back in May, Taz said he'd met an orthopedic surgeon who recommended going under the knife to address the myriad of injuries incurred from his days as an active wrestler. In traditional wrestling fashion, however, his absence was turned into an angle. AEW announced that Taz was "attacked" in the parking lot before October 2's "AEW Dynamite" hit the airwaves. His son Hook vowed to take revenge on whomever carried out the dastardly deed. The mystery attacker was eventually revealed to be Christian Cage of The Patriarchy, claiming he did so to usurp Taz as Hook's father. Failing to see the airtight logic in that, Hook then began an intense rivalry with Cage.

To whatever extent it may be relevant, Hook also returned from a brief hiatus, though it's unknown if it was also due to a minor injury or just a lack of creative. Hook's last match came on September 25's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in a winning effort against Roderick Strong, retaining and then retiring the FTW Championship. He resurfaced on December 4's "Dynamite" to call out Nick Wayne, reigniting his feud with The Patriarchy.