AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When you think back to Forbidden Door 2022, one of the things you immediately remember is how cursed the show was. CM Punk's broken foot kept him from wrestling Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event, Kenny Omega was still two months away from returning to the ring after seemingly having eight million different injuries, and Bryan Danielson not being medically cleared meant he joined the likes of Kyle O'Reilly, Jungle Boy, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii on the list of wrestlers who weren't able to make the trip to Chicago. But one man was able to make the trip, and in turn kicked open the Forbidden Door permanently in a way that would lead to him joining AEW from NJPW less than 18 months later.

By mid-2022, Will Ospreay was already one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet, and his AEW debut in the build-up to this show was met with something of a mixed reception. Ospreay was already polarizing at the time, with some AEW fans thinking that he might be the one guy in all of New Japan that was genuinely overhyped. Then he wrestled Dax Harwood on the Road Rager edition of "AEW Dynamite," and all of those doubts of him being overhyped were eradicated almost immediately. Talks of a potential dream match with Andrade El Idolo made the rounds, but that match didn't happen due to AEW having a working relationship with AAA at the time, the sworn enemy of CMLL who were in working agreement with New Japan at the time, but if anything, the man Ospreay ended up facing did him more favors than anyone else.

Orange Cassidy was coming off of an injury at the time, but everyone knew that "Freshly Squeezed" could hang with virtually anyone in AEW. However, Ospreay had proven to NJPW fans, and now AEW fans that he might actually be on another level, therefore Cassidy needed to come to Forbidden Door with more than just his A game, and that's exactly what he did. For my money, this is the match of the night on a show that was filled with match of the night contenders. Ospreay portraying an arrogant heel probably can't happen now given how beloved he is, and the fact that his high-octane style wows people so much that he will get cheered for whatever he does, but there's a real mean streak to his work as "The Billy Goat" that is really fun, and it makes the Hidden Blade look even more impactful.

As for Cassidy, he puts in another great babyface performance that makes you wonder why he has never gotten a full-time main event push, but makes you understand why he held the AEW International Championship for so long. Cap it all off with the surprise appearance of Katsuyori Shibata, and you have yourself one of the best all-around matches of 2022, and a match in AEW and NJPW's history that doesn't get talked about nearly enough.

Written by Sam Palmer