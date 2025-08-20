Drew McIntyre Reveals First Reaction To Brock Lesnar Returning At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Upon his return at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar was met with a mix of shock, confusion, and outrage from the WWE Universe. For former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, his reaction was admittedly more tame.

"I just thought "There's Brock. There he is.' I didn't think anything crazy," McIntyre told "The West Sport." "I just saw him come out. I had wrestled night one of SummerSlam on the Saturday, the first two-day SummerSlam ever. Very successful, 113,000 people over two days. I'd finished my last appearance. I got on a plane. I believe I just arrived home in Nashville area here where I saw it and I went, 'Oh, there he is. Brock is back.' He's The Beast. He causes a lot of headlines and most importantly, he's also the guy I beat in the main event of WrestleMania for my first WWE Championship in 5 minutes."

As McIntyre expected, Lesnar's comeback and subsequent F5 to John Cena quickly circulated amongst the news world, especially given his involvement in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Like the fans, many WWE talents reportedly had mixed reactions to Lesnar's return, with many of them refusing to ignore the allegations against him. According to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE reached out to Lesnar in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam with the idea that it was time for him to "come home."

Looking ahead, Lesnar is advertised for the September 12 and 19 editions of "WWE SmackDown." Corresponding reports indicate that he is set to face off with John Cena at a September 20 premium live event that WWE has yet to officially announce.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.