Tommy Dreamer Calls This WWE Star 'Must-Watch TV' Every Time She's On The Screen

While she may not have the winningest record in WWE, Chelsea Green's character work continues to stand out, with her current gimmick as a presidential-like figure being a big hit amongst fans and WWE alum Tommy Dreamer. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer praised Green's outing on last week's episode of "WWE NXT," which saw her scouting potential threats in the "NXT" locker room with the help of her Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre and Piper Niven).

"Straight out of the TV show 'Veep.' However, Chelsea did it better," Dreamer said. "I'm talking 'Veep' with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. [She] became the vice president and she had a person always in her ear giving her information. She came off so sincere when she was meeting you. They're feeding her this information. There's a guy standing right behind her and be like, 'Oh, this is the national press secretary.' She like, 'So nice to see you again.' 'You met her at this.'

"That's what Chelsea Green did, but Chelsea did it better," he continued, "but also gave a little merit to a bunch of women that you don't know. Obviously you're going to know them because if not, they wouldn't have given them that love on the TV show. Chelsea always delivers every segment. She's must-watch television every time she's on."

While backstage on "NXT," Green ultimately circled Kendal Grey as a target, leading to a singles match being made between Grey and Fyre. Fyre later defeated Grey, courtesy of a Gory Bomb. Green herself is a former WWE Women's United States Champion with a special passion for entertaining and bringing out emotions in the fans watching her.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.