Bryan Danielson Returning To AEW TV At Dynamite & Forbidden Door, But Not In The Ring

The United Kingdom holds a special place in the heart of the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson as it was in London where he finally won the AEW World Championship at the 2024 All In London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Almost a year removed from that big win over Swerve Strickland, and his full-time wrestling retirement at the hands of Jon Moxley, Danielson will be joining his friends in AEW and NJPW in the UK for both the August 20 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Glasgow, and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. However, he won't be getting physical.

TONIGHT Special Guest Commentator Bryan Danielson We haven't seen or heard from former AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson since All In Texas + tonight he joins the commentator's desk! Don't miss Dynamite from Scotland,

Instead, Danielson will be joining the likes of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone at the commentary desk as he will act as a special guest commentator for "Dynamite" in Scotland. Following that, the former AEW World Champion will be at The O2 Arena to help build excitement for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as it has been confirmed that Danielson will be on the Zero Hour panel along with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett.

Danielson hasn't been seen in AEW since All In Texas back in July, where he helped Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley by fighting off the Death Riders and The Young Bucks, and given that both the Death Riders and The Young Bucks will be in action at Forbidden Door, there's every chance that the "American Dragon" could make a cameo appearance.

Forbidden Door is an event that holds a special place in Danielson's heart as he main evented the 2023 show against Kazuchika Okada, defeating "The Rainmaker" whilst sustaining a broken arm halfway through the match. His journey to the AEW World Championship also started at the 2024 show when he beat Shingo Takagi in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Danielson was meant to be involved in the inaugural event back in 2022, but due to not being medically cleared, his proposed match with Zack Sabre Jr. was shelved until WrestleDream 2023, and Sabre Jr. faced a debuting Claudio Castagnoli instead.